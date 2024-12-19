Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri's Official Visit to Mauritius: Strengthening Bilateral Ties

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will be on an official visit to Mauritius from December 20-22. Misri's visit to Mauritius marks the first high-level bilateral engagement between two nations after the formation of the new government led by Prime Minister Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam.

In the press release, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated, "The visit is a continuation of the regular high level exchanges between the two countries and reflects the priority India attaches to its relation with Mauritius under its Vision SAGAR, Africa Forward policy and commitment to Global South."

According to MEA, India and Mauritius share age-old ties rooted in shared history, culture and tradition and encompasses cooperation across several sectors. In a press release, MEA stated, "The visit will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties with Mauritius."

Earlier in November, PM Modi congratulated Dr Navin Ramgoolam on his historic electoral victory in Mauritius. PM Modi said that he looks forward to working closely with Dr. Ramgoolam to further strengthen their "unique partnership."

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Had a warm conversation with my friend @Ramgoolam_Dr, congratulating him on his historic electoral victory. I wished him great success in leading Mauritius and extended an invitation to visit India. Look forward to working closely together to strengthen our special and unique partnership."

India has close and longstanding relations with Mauritius, anchored in shared history, demography and culture. A key reason for the special ties is the fact that Indian origin people comprise nearly 70 per cent of the Mauritius population of 1.2 million people, according to Indian Embassy in Port Louis.

Mauritius is one of the handful of nations with which independent India established diplomatic ties in 1948, even before the independence of Mauritius. India was represented by an Indian Commissioner in British-ruled Mauritius between 1948 and 1968 and thereafter, by a High Commissioner after Mauritius became independent in 1968.

The ties between India and Mauritius has been characterized by a high level of trust and mutual understanding at the leadership level and continued high-level political engagement, according to Indian Embassy in Port Louis.

These special ties have resulted in uniquely close cooperation in maritime security, development partnership, capacity-building, cooperation in international fora, technical assistance through deputation of Indian experts to GOM, vibrant cultural exchanges and close people-to-people ties. (ANI)