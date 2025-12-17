Forecast for thunderstorms and rain in TN, Puducherry today

Chennai, Dec 17 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by rain across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Wednesday, with lightning likely at isolated places.

Chennai is expected to witness cloudy skies through the day, with light to moderate rain possible in several parts of the city. The forecast comes in the wake of widespread rainfall recorded across several districts on Tuesday, which disrupted traffic and caused inconvenience to residents, particularly motorists, in both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

After several days of dry weather and foggy conditions in parts of the state, heavy rain lashed Chennai from early morning, affecting normal life. Areas such as Alandur, the airport zone, and Meenambakkam received intense showers. Waterlogging on the busy GST Road led to traffic congestion stretching nearly two kilometres, forcing vehicles to move at a crawl and leaving commuters stranded for long periods.

In Kallakurichi district, rainfall began in the morning and intensified after 6 p.m., affecting the town as well as surrounding rural areas. Once the rain subsided, dense fog enveloped the Kalvarayan Hills, drastically reducing visibility.

With minimal vehicular movement on hill roads, motorists were forced to switch on headlights and proceed cautiously. Perambalur district experienced overcast skies for most of the day, followed by heavy rainfall at night.

Rain was reported not only in Perambalur town but also in nearby areas such as Perali, Sidheli, Chengunam, and Siruvachur. Similarly, Ariyalur district received heavy rainfall in Sendurai, Anganur, Sivarampuram, and Sannasinallur. Foggy conditions were also reported in the Kumumoor forest region, further affecting road visibility. In Shivaganga district, the Tiruppattur area witnessed heavy rain after 7 p.m., lasting for more than 25 minutes.

While the showers brought relief and cheer to farmers and residents, motorists faced difficulties due to slippery roads and reduced visibility. Parts of the Thoothukudi district also received rainfall. Moderate rain was reported in Tiruchendur town and surrounding areas such as Alanthalai, Kallamozhi, Thalaivaipuram, Paramankurichi, and Kayamozhi, leading to water flowing along roads in several localities.

Puducherry city recorded heavy rain for nearly an hour, causing significant disruption to vehicular movement. Areas including Nellithope, Urulaiyanpet, the Raj Bhavan vicinity, Karuvadikuppam, Kalapet, Muthialpet, Thavalakuppam, and Manaveli witnessed intense showers, resulting in traffic congestion and delays.

The IMD has advised the public to remain cautious during thunderstorm activity, particularly while commuting, as rain accompanied by lightning is expected to continue in parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today.

--IANS

aal/dpb