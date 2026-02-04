Forecast for light showers in South TN, delta districts; fog in western parts

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) Residents across Tamil Nadu can expect a mix of mild winter chill, patchy fog, and isolated rainfall over the next couple of days, according to the latest advisory issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre.

The weather department has forecast moderate early-morning fog in several western and north-western districts, particularly in the hilly and interior regions. Districts including Nilgiris, Salem, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tirupathur, Vellore and Ranipet are likely to wake up to misty conditions during the pre-dawn and early hours.

Reduced visibility may affect commuters and motorists on highways and ghat roads, prompting authorities to advise caution during morning travel.

In contrast to the foggy conditions in the western belt, parts of southern Tamil Nadu and the fertile delta districts are expected to receive light rainfall on Thursday. The meteorological centre has predicted scattered, light showers at one or two places across these regions. Karaikal and adjoining coastal areas may also witness brief spells of rain.

Though the rainfall is not expected to be intense, it could provide temporary relief from the prevailing dry weather and benefit standing crops in agricultural belts.

Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry, dry weather conditions are expected to persist. Skies are likely to remain largely clear to partly cloudy, with no significant precipitation forecast for most interior and northern regions.

Meanwhile, temperatures across interior Tamil Nadu are projected to rise slightly in the coming days.

Weather officials have indicated that maximum temperatures may remain above normal the day after Thursday, especially in inland districts. The warmer daytime conditions could contrast with the cooler mornings caused by fog and cloud cover, creating noticeable fluctuations in temperature. Chennai, the State capital, is expected to experience partly cloudy skies.

While no major rainfall has been forecast for the city, residents can anticipate relatively pleasant weather, with moderate daytime warmth and comfortable evenings.

Overall, the state is set to experience varied weather patterns ranging from foggy mornings in the hills to light showers in the south, while most regions remain dry. Authorities recommend that travellers, farmers and the general public stay updated with local forecasts and take necessary precautions.

