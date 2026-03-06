Following shirtless protest, Youth Congress warns of Parliament siege over proposed US trade deal

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu Chib on Friday said the organisation is preparing for a nationwide agitation against the proposed trade deal with the United States, alleging that it could severely impact Indian farmers and agriculture.

Speaking to IANS, Chib asserted the Youth Congress would intensify its protests and even lay siege to the Parliament if the deal is not withdrawn.

"It is a time of struggle. We have to struggle. We have to fight against the government. We are the comrades of the Youth Congress. We are the soldiers of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

Chib said he met Gandhi a day earlier and described him as a major source of inspiration for Youth Congress workers.

"Rahul is an inspiration for the Youth Congress and for all of us. Yesterday we held a discussion on this issue," he said.

Expressing concern over the proposed US trade agreement, Chib claimed that the deal could prove detrimental to the farming community and weaken India’s agricultural sector.

"The proposed US trade deal is actually very harmful. It will be a major blow to the farmers of our country, and Indian agriculture will be put at risk," he said.

According to Chib, the situation could worsen for farmers in the coming years if the agreement goes ahead.

"Personally, I believe that in the next one or two years the situation might become so difficult that farmers may even be forced to sell their land," he added.

The Youth Congress leader said the organisation would launch protests across the country to oppose the agreement.

"We should make efforts to stop this deal. The Youth Congress is committed to this, and in the coming time, we will stage protests. We will siege parliament and organise protests in all states against this deal that the BJP has made under pressure," he said.

Chib further said Youth Congress workers were prepared to face arrests during the agitation.

"We are not afraid of jail bars. For the constitution of our country and for the people of the nation, we will raise our voice against the difficulties that may arise and against the wrong policies that the BJP government, the Modi government are bringing. That is our duty, and that is what we have done," he said.

Outlining the next steps, Chib said protests would also be held in the national capital when the Parliament is in session.

“We will also protest in Delhi. When parliament is in session, we will lay siege to the Parliament as well. We will not leave this issue until the trade deal is withdrawn. We will continue our struggle under the leadership of Rahul,” he added.

Chib was earlier arrested in connection with a shirtless protest staged by Youth Congress workers on February 20 during the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam.

He was later granted bail following court proceedings, and the Delhi High Court revived the earlier bail order, after which a lower court directed his release upon verification of his bail surety.

--IANS

sn/vd