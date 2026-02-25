Fog to persist in Chennai, rain likely across TN till March 1

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast the continuation of early morning fog in Chennai and eight other districts, even as parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive moderate rainfall over the next few days.

Read More

According to the latest weather bulletin, a low-pressure system that had formed over the Bay of Bengal has weakened. However, its residual impact, coupled with prevailing atmospheric conditions, is likely to bring moderate rain to isolated places in southern Tamil Nadu and parts of northern districts on Wednesday.

Light to moderate rainfall is also expected in Puducherry and its Karaikal region. The RMC has indicated that rainfall activity may continue across Tamil Nadu until March 1.

Weather officials said the changing wind pattern and moisture incursion from the sea are contributing to the unsettled conditions.

Meanwhile, residents of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Tirupattur, Vellore, and Ranipet districts have been advised to expect light fog during the early morning hours on Wednesday and Thursday.

The fog may reduce visibility in some interior stretches and along highways, prompting authorities to caution motorists to drive carefully during dawn hours.

In addition to rainfall and fog, the Meteorological Department has forecast a rise in daytime temperatures.

Until February 28, maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to remain 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal.

The combination of above-normal heat during the day and misty conditions in the morning reflects the transitional weather pattern currently prevailing in the region.

Weather experts note that while the low-pressure area has weakened, localised convection and moisture availability could continue to trigger sporadic showers.

Farmers and residents in rain-fed areas have been advised to monitor local forecasts for updates.

With fluctuating weather conditions expected to persist over the coming days, the Meteorological Department has assured that it will issue regular updates and advisories as required.

--IANS

aal/dpb