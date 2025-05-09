Focus on boosting agricultural sector in Meghalaya: CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong, May 9 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Friday that through flagship programmes, the state government has been working to promote agriculture development and farmer welfare.

He said that the government is working to create an ecosystem that enables agriculture and its value-added products to thrive. The Chief Minister remarked that one of the key challenges facing the state is increasing production volume, which is crucial for boosting agricultural output. However, he assured that stakeholders are working together to address this challenge.

“The government will collaborate with the community and entrepreneurs to bring about a turnaround in the rural economy through best agricultural practices,” he said. The CM said that Meghalaya's agriculture initiatives, such as CM-ASSURE and CM-Elevate, demonstrate the government's commitment to supporting farmers and promoting agricultural growth. These initiatives aim to improve farmers' incomes, enhance livelihoods, and contribute to the state's economic development.

Sangma flagged off a consignment of 1,700 metric tons of broomgrass from Khlieh Umsten in the Ribhoi district on Friday. The consignment was sent to the Central Warehousing Corporation in Guwahati, where it will be stored and auctioned to the highest bidders. This initiative was taken under CM-ASSURE, a flagship programme of the government aimed at supporting farmers in the face of market price fluctuations. The scheme focuses on non-perishable commodities with longer shelf lives.

During the programme, the Chief Minister also handed over pick-up vehicles to beneficiaries of CM-Elevate. The government has launched several notable initiatives aimed at strengthening the rural economy through agriculture-focused reforms and support systems. Among these, the CM-ASSURE scheme plays a critical role by offering financial protection to farmers against market price fluctuations, thereby ensuring income stability.

Complementing this, the CM-Elevate programme empowers rural communities through targeted livelihood initiatives, enhancing both economic resilience and self-reliance in farming households. In addition, there is a strong emphasis on sustainable agriculture, with dedicated efforts to promote organic farming across the state. This not only helps preserve soil health and reduce chemical usage but also taps into the growing market demand for organic produce.

The government is also actively working on value chain development, aiming to enhance efficiency from farm production to market access. By strengthening each link in the agricultural value chain, these initiatives collectively aim to improve profitability for farmers and contribute to the holistic development of rural areas.

--IANS

