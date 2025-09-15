FM Sitharaman shares another side of PM Modi which is tender, thoughful, humane

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday offered a rare glimpse into the more personal side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing him as not only a strong and decisive leader, but also a tender, thoughtful, and deeply humane individual.

In a video post on social media platform X, shared with the hashtag #MyModiStory, Sitharaman recalled a touching moment from her career that revealed the Prime Minister’s concern for the well-being of his colleagues.

"In a few days, we shall mark Hon’ble PM @narendramodi’s birthday as part of #SevaPakhwada2025. Based on my experience, I wish to share how I see a strong leader in PM Modi, who is also caring and compassionate," she said.

Recounting the day of her first-ever Budget speech, Sitharaman said it was a moment she would never forget — not because of the speech itself, but because of what followed.

"I had barely reached home when my phone rang. It was the Hon'ble Prime Minister. The first words I heard were filled with genuine worry: ‘Why didn’t you take care of yourself?’ Before I could respond, he had already taken action. He sent his personal doctor to my home, instructing him to run all necessary tests and ensure I was absolutely fine," she shared.

What touched her the most, she added, was that PM Modi's concern did not fade.

"Even today, every now and then, he reminds me: ‘Are you looking after yourself? How are you keeping?’ That kind of compassion from someone who leads a nation is truly extraordinary."

Sitharaman emphasised that while most people view PM Modi as a resolute and serious leader — and rightly so, she has also seen a softer side.

"People see Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji as a strong, serious, and determined leader, and yes, he is all of that. But I have also seen another side of him, one that is tender, thoughtful, and humane. That combination of firmness and compassion is what makes him different," she added.

