FM Sitharaman Proposes Makhana Board in Bihar in Budget 2025

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech today, proposed to form a Makhana Board in the state of Bihar. Makhana or foxnuts, a nutritious food, is widely produced and consumed in Bihar.

Under One District One Product scheme, Makhana producers have benefited hugely. The Makhana Research Center has been given the status of a national institution, with Makhanas having also received a GI tag.

In her initial remark today, Sitharaman said her government's focus would be on Garib, Youth, Annadata and Nari.

"Our economy is the fastest-growing among all major global economies. Our development track record of the past 10 years and structural reforms have drawn global attention. Confidence in India's capability and potential has only grown in this period. We see the next five years as a unique opportunity to realize 'Sabka Vikas', stimulating balanced growth of all regions," she said.

Besides, she announced that an urea plant will be set up in Assam to further augment urea supply.

The plant with annual capacity of 12.7 lakh metric tons to be set up at Namrup, Assam. Three dormant urea plants in the Eastern region had been reopened, she said.

The budget has also emphasized increasing spending power for India's growing middle class. The finance minister said "Union Budget 2025-26 with an effort to a. Accelerate growth b. Secure inclusive development c. Invigorate society and industry d. Uplift household sentiment and e. Enhance spending on power of India's rising middle class".

While acknowledging ongoing geopolitical challenges that could slow global economic growth, the Finance Minister expressed confidence in India's strong economic foundation. The government's development policies and structural reforms over the past decade have positioned India as the world's fastest-growing major economy. This has strengthened global confidence in India's potential, making the next five years crucial for achieving holistic development.

The Finance Minister highlighted the government's vision of 'Sabka Vikas' (Development for All), aiming for balanced growth across all regions. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government aims to unlock India's full potential and enhance its global standing. (ANI)