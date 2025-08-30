FM Sitharaman, E Palaniswami meet in Chennai as alliance dynamics take centre stage

Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami met briefly in the city on Saturday, drawing attention to the evolving relationship between the two alliance partners in Tamil Nadu.

The meeting occurred at the memorial of Tamil Maanila Congress founder G.K. Moopanar in Teynampet, where both leaders had come to pay tributes.

Although the exchange lasted only a short while, party sources indicated that the conversation revolved around alliance coordination and the changing political scenario in the state.

Earlier in the day, FM Sitharaman chaired a strategy session with Tamil Nadu BJP leaders at a private hotel in Guindy.

The session was attended by state president Nainar Nagenthran, national incharge Arvind Menon, co-incharge Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, and senior leaders H Raja, K.T. Raghavan and Kushboo Sundar.

During the review, Sitharaman assessed the BJP’s booth-level committees and zonal conferences, urging leaders to intensify grassroots campaigns and strengthen the party’s message across Tamil Nadu.

She was also given updates on the impact of U.S. tariff policies, the political activities of actor Vijay, and strategies being adopted by the DMK-led alliance.

Emphasis was laid on maintaining coordination with the AIADMK while simultaneously expanding the BJP’s presence at the grassroots.

Beyond her political engagements, the Finance Minister visited the residence of former Nagaland Governor La Ganesan in T. Nagar to offer condolences to his family.

She later paid floral tributes at the memorials of Moopanar and former Chief Minister late K. Kamaraj, joined by leaders including G.K. Vasan, Nainar Nagenthran, H Raja and Annamalai.

The day’s events, particularly the interaction between Sitharaman and Palaniswami, have added momentum to speculation over the shape of the NDA in Tamil Nadu.

With Assembly elections less than a year away, the brief but symbolic meeting is being interpreted as part of wider efforts to recalibrate strategies and consolidate political ground in the state.

