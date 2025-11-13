FM Sitharaman begins three-day visit to Nagaland to inaugurate projects, meet communities

Kohima, Nov 13 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived in Nagaland on Thursday on a three-day visit to attend a series of programmes, including the inauguration of various projects and interactions with different communities.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Deputy Chief Minister T R Zeliang and other cabinet ministers received Sitharaman at the Dimapur airport.

Welcoming Sitharaman to Nagaland, Rio said, "I welcome Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, to our state. We look forward to her valuable insights and guidance in further strengthening our developmental initiatives and economic growth. I wish her a pleasant stay in Nagaland."

Sitharaman later visited the Kiphire district hospital and then interacted with tribal leaders and Lakhpati Didis under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), at the Nagaland Armed police battalion mess in the district headquarters.

During her visit to the District Hospital in Kiphire, she interacted with Noklentula Sangtam, a nurse who has been serving at the hospital for the past 34 years (since 1991).

Noklentula shared her experiences with the Union Minister and insights from over three decades of dedicated service to the community.

As part of its CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) efforts, the State Bank of India (SBI) has extended support of Rs 64.81 lakh for advanced medical equipment and provided five bike ambulances to Kiphire District Hospital.

Sitharaman also flagged off the bike ambulances, marking a significant step toward strengthening last-mile medical access in the region.

The Finance Minister also interacted with the nurses and hospital staff, appreciating their service and dedication. The visiting central minister was accompanied by Nagaland Tourism and Higher Education Minister Temjen Imna Along.

According to the officials, the Union Minister is scheduled to hold a review of the Kiphire aspirational district and interact with heads of various departments.

On Friday, the Union Finance Minister will continue her engagements in Kiphire district and attend at least five important events.

The visiting Central minister will first interact with Anganwadi Workers and Anganwadi helpers and then launch the Atmnirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan Programme.

In her third event on Friday, the Finance Minister will inaugurate the government Industrial Training Institute at ITI Kiphire.

Sitharaman will also attend the credit outreach programme at the Government High School ground in Kiphire, and on Friday afternoon, she will launch SAMARTH and Digital Hardware and interact with the students at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) in Kohima.

The Finance Minister will also present during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Telangana State Network (T-SAT) and the NIELIT.

On Saturday (November 15), Sitharaman will inaugurate the AI Centre of Excellence for Skilling at the Nagaland Tool Room & Training Centre (NTTC), Dimapur, and review the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) Project at Niathu Resort.

