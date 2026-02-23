FM Sitharaman assures support to revive Manipur’s economy, rehabilitate IDPs

New Delhi/Imphal, Feb 23 (IANS) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday assured Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh of all possible assistance to revive the financial health and economy of the state.

An official of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) in Imphal said that the Finance Minister also assured that the Centre would extend support for the rehabilitation of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by ethnic violence in the state.

The official said that Chief Minister Khemchand Singh urged the Union Finance Minister to enhance financial assistance to Manipur to help achieve the goal of inclusive growth.

Terming the meeting as constructive, the Chief Minister thanked Sitharaman for giving a patient hearing to the state’s issues and challenges.

The Chief Minister also conveyed his gratitude to the Finance Minister for her continued support and commitment towards the progress and prosperity of Manipur.

Khemchand Singh was accompanied by his two Deputy Chief Ministers -- Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen. Losii Dikho belongs to the Naga People’s Front (NPF), while Nemcha Kipgen is from the BJP.

A member of the Kuki community, Kipgen hails from the tribal-inhabited Kangpokpi district and is the first woman Deputy Chief Minister of Manipur. This is the first visit of Khemchand Singh to the national capital after taking oath as the state’s new BJP Chief Minister on February 4.

Earlier on Monday, the Chief Minister met with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who assured Khemchand Singh of all assistance from his ministry in every endeavour of the state government.

The Manipur Chief Minister, who has been in New Delhi since Saturday, also separately met BJP National President Nitin Nabin and the party’s National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santhosh, and discussed party affairs related to Manipur. On Sunday, the Manipur Chief Minister, accompanied by his two Deputy Chief Ministers, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss various issues, including the rehabilitation of IDPs, officials in Imphal said.

According to the CMO official, the Home Minister discussed with the three Manipur leaders the steps taken by the new state government to remove barriers between different communities and to restore peace and harmony in the state.

