Flood warning issued for Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs after heavy rainfall

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (IANS) Authorities on Friday issued a flood warning for Hyderabad’s twin reservoirs, Himayat Sagar and Osman Sagar, as huge inflows continued due to heavy rainfall upstream.

Hyderabad Metro Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has opened the gates of the two reservoirs to release water downstream in the Musi River. Authorities alerted people living near the river.

The water level at Osman Sagar at 9 a.m. stood at 1,789.50 feet against its full tank level of 1,790 feet. The reservoir received 2,300 cusecs of inflow, while 2,028 cusecs were being discharged through six gates opened at a height of three feet.

The water level in Himayat Sagar stood at 1,762.20 feet against its full tank level of 1,763.50 feet. The inflow at the reservoir was 5,500 cusecs, and the outflow was 5,215 cusecs. Officials lifted three gates to a height of four feet.

In view of the lifting of gates of Himayat Sagar, the Cyberabad traffic police have closed the service road Exit 17.

The traffic coming from Shamshabad and heading towards Gachibowli has been diverted through Exit 17, Kismatpur, Bandlaguda and TGPA Junction. The traffic in the return direction has been diverted through Lords College, Kismatpur, Budwel, and Aramghar.

The traffic police have requested commuters to follow the traffic diversions and cooperate.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continued to lash parts of Telangana for the second day on Friday, disrupting normal life. Hanumakonda, Karimnagar, and Medak districts received heavy rainfall.

Rivulets, streams, lakes and ponds were overflowing in some places, resulting in inundation of low-lying areas and affecting the movement of vehicular traffic.

In Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, the Bhuvanagiri-Chityala road was closed for traffic as floodwater was overflowing the low-level bridge at Nagireddypally.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Telangana on Friday and Saturday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy directed the entire administration to remain on alert following heavy rain in Hyderabad and across the state.

In view of the threat of floods, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to evacuate people living in dilapidated houses and shift them to safer areas.

The authorities of HYDRAA, GHMC, SDRF, Fire, Traffic and Police wings were ordered to take up rescue operations in a coordinated manner without causing any trouble during heavy rain.

The Irrigation department was also instructed to closely monitor flood inflows at the projects, causeways and culverts on the rivulets and streams.

--IANS

ms/dpb