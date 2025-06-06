Flood situation improves in Manipur; 3 more deaths reported

Imphal, June 6 (IANS) The overall flood situation improved significantly in Manipur on Friday with water levels receding in major rivers as the intensity of the monsoon rain decreased, an official said.

However, according to a disaster management official, at least three persons were killed in the flood related calamities during the past 24 hours taking the death toll to four in the current spell of monsoon rain and flood that hit the state since May 29.

The cause of three fresh deaths is under investigation.

Four persons were also injured in a flood related incident.

After the monsoon rain started from May 29, the flood has affected over 1.66 lakh people and damaged 35,429 houses and 115.59 hectares of crop land across the state’s 706 villages, mostly in Imphal valley’s two districts – Imphal West and Imphal East.

More than 75 domestic animals also died in the flood while 169 landslides were reported from different districts during the past 24 hours.

Earlier on June 3, the overflowing Imphal, Kongba and Nambul rivers breached several embankments, aggravating the situation in the valley region, the disaster management official said.

He said that the district administrations, along with volunteers, rescued 4,097 people and provided shelter in 82 relief camps.

The State Fire Service Department, Red Cross, and State Water Resources Department have been providing drinking water to flood affected areas while the State Health Department has been conducting health camps as a precautionary measure to prevent post flood related diseases.

Restoration of National Highways and other major roads continues in full swing which were affected due to mudslide and landslide.

A Defence spokesperson said that since May 31, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles troopers, as part of their ongoing ‘Operation Jal Rahat-II’, evacuated nearly 2,500 civilians to safety.

The relief operation has been undertaken tirelessly across multiple flood-affected localities in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, providing critical assistance to the flood-affected population.

Major evacuations took place in Imphal’s Wangkhei areas, where 778 individuals were rescued and at the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) medical college and hospital, where 750 people, including 15 patients requiring urgent care, were safely evacuated.

