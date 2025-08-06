Flood fury in Bihar's Muzaffarpur, Saran; villages submerged, connectivity snapped

Patna, Aug 6 (IANS) The flood situation in Muzaffarpur and Saran districts of Bihar has worsened significantly, with rivers breaching embankments, submerging villages, and cutting off vital road links, plunging thousands of people into crisis.

In Muzaffarpur’s Aurai block, the water level of the Bagmati River has risen by over three feet, causing widespread panic.

On Tuesday, the Chachari bridge in Babhangama East Tola was completely washed away under pressure from the surging river. This bridge was the only access route for several villages.

The flood threat is especially severe in the Atrar region, where the southern tributary has overtaken the main course of the Bagmati, raising alarms.

Though the water level at Kataunjha remains below the danger mark, officials warn that the situation may change rapidly.

In the Benibad area, rising waters have sparked fears of embankment erosion. Under the leadership of Executive Engineer Om Prakash, a rapid response team has begun monitoring the site. The Water Resources Department is identifying weak spots for urgent repair to prevent a possible breach.

Floodwaters have also affected the Katra block, where the right approach of the Pipa bridge near Bakuchi village was flooded, halting traffic for over three hours.

While pedestrian and two-wheeler movement has resumed after repair, four-wheelers remain restricted. As a result, around 14 northern panchayats have lost contact with the block headquarters.

Block Circle Officer Madhumita Kumari said that relief and rescue teams are on standby, and the administration is mapping out possible displacement zones.

With mobility severely affected, demand for boats has surged in rural markets. Farmers, daily wage workers, and livestock owners are seeking small boats, while larger boats are scarce and cost Rs 40,000 - Rs 50,000.

In many places, villagers are pooling resources to buy boats jointly as a survival necessity.

In Saran, the flood crisis is deepening due to the rising levels of the Ganga, Saryu, and Son Rivers, with water flowing above the danger mark from Chhapra to Sonpur.

Dozens of villages across three panchayats in the Diara area of the Sadar block have been inundated, and many now resemble islands.

Villages, including Raipur Bindgaon, Kotwapatti Rampur, Qutubpur, Sabalpur, and Mahaji in the Barhara Mahaji Panchayat, as well as Pipra Tola, East Baluan, West Baluan, and Kanshadiyar in Musepur Panchayat, are completely surrounded by water.

Connectivity to the Ara-Chhapra bridge has been cut off.

Floodwaters have also entered Dalit-Mahadalit settlements in Chirand, and dozens of houses in Dumri village are submerged.

Villagers are wading through 4-5 feet of water to reach main roads, with access to schools, hospitals, and markets severely disrupted.

Residents across affected areas are demanding immediate intervention, including rescue operations, food and medical aid, and alternative transport routes. With no sign of water receding immediately and normal life paralysed, public frustration is mounting over the administration's slow response. Authorities have said they are monitoring the situation closely, but locals are pressing for more visible and rapid action.

