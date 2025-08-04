Flood alert issued as Vaigai dam nears capacity, residents in five TN districts urged to remain vigilant

Chennai, Aug 4 (IANS ) A Level 2 flood warning has been issued for residents living along the banks of the Vaigai River in Tamil Nadu's Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts, as the Vaigai Dam is expected to reach its full storage capacity within the next 48 hours.

The warning comes in the wake of continuous rainfall in the region and increased inflow of water from the Mullaperiyar Dam.

Authorities have raised concerns over potential flooding in downstream areas, urging people in vulnerable zones to stay alert.

The Vaigai Dam, located near Andipatti in Theni district, currently stands at a water level of 68.41 feet as of Monday morning.

With the full reservoir level set at 71 feet, officials anticipate the level to rise to 69 feet later in the day and continue increasing due to heavy inflow.

At present, the dam is receiving 1,594 cubic feet of water per second (cusecs), while only 69 cusecs are being released to meet the drinking water requirements of Madurai city.

The total water reserve in the dam has reached 5,421 cusecs. Authorities plan to allow the dam to reach its maximum capacity before releasing the excess inflow, which may result in flooding along the riverbanks.

In light of this, a yellow alert has been declared in the Theni district, where persistent rainfall continues to raise water levels.

Once the dam hits full capacity, all incoming water will be released downstream, potentially affecting low-lying areas in adjacent districts.

Meanwhile, the Mullaperiyar Dam is also witnessing significant inflow, with 1,053 cusecs entering the reservoir each second. To manage this, authorities have increased the outflow to 1,862 cusecs.

The sustained rainfall in the Western Ghats has contributed to rising water levels in several other dams and reservoirs across the region. Officials have warned residents in flood-prone areas to remain cautious and follow safety advisories, as water levels are being monitored closely.

