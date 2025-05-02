Flight operations at Delhi Airport return to normal after weather-induced flight disruptions

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Flight operations at Delhi Airport have returned to normal, despite earlier disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions on Friday, according to an advisory issued by the airport.

According to the advisory by the Delhi Airport, the airport is operating as normal following the heavy rain and thunderstorm earlier today, with a few flights still affected due to the weather.

It further urged the passengers to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights.

"Following the advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department this morning, we would like to confirm that the airport is operating as normal, despite some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to stay in touch with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates," the advisory stated.



Earlier today, three Delhi-bound flights were diverted to Ahmedabad and Jaipur due to adverse weather conditions in the national capital, according to sources at Delhi Airport. One flight was diverted to Ahmedabad, and the other two were diverted to Jaipur. Meanwhile, several other flights experienced delays.

Heavy rain lashed parts of Delhi in the early hours of Friday, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in many parts of the national capital.

Due to inclement weather conditions, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport, officials said.

"Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," Delhi Airport said in an earlier advisory posted on X.

The India Meteorological Department has put out an alert, informing that severe weather is going on over Delhi NCR and urging the residents to ensure their safety. (ANI)