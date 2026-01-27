Five years after corporation status, TN's Avadi still awaits water, sewer connectivity

Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) Nearly half a decade after Avadi was elevated to a municipal corporation, the promise of comprehensive civic infrastructure remains unfulfilled for a large section of its residents. Despite rapid urban growth and rising population density, many neighbourhoods continue to function without piped drinking water and an underground sewerage network, forcing the civic body to seek fresh funding to bridge persistent gaps in basic amenities.

Spread over 65 sq km, Avadi Corporation has so far been able to provide piped water supply and sewer connections to only about 23 sq km.

In the remaining areas, households continue to depend on borewells, septic tanks, and private water tankers, increasing pressure on groundwater resources and posing sanitation and public health risks. The mismatch between urban expansion and infrastructure development has emerged as one of the corporation’s most pressing challenges.

Under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), water supply and sewerage works are currently underway in Avadi, Paruthipattu, and Thirumullaivoyal. Civic officials indicate that once additional funds are released by the government, other localities within the corporation limits, including Annanur and Pattabiram, are expected to be brought under regular piped water supply and improved sewerage coverage.

The underground drainage system is being implemented in phases, with parallel efforts to identify and disconnect unauthorised sewage outlets linked to stormwater drains.

Such illegal connections have been blamed for contamination and urban flooding, particularly during the monsoon.

Enforcement measures, including penalties, are being planned to prevent further violations and to safeguard the integrity of the drainage network.

In addition to the proposed Rs 450 crore earmarked for strengthening civic infrastructure, the corporation has submitted a separate Rs 552 crore proposal for establishing a new sewage treatment plant. The project includes a main transmission pipeline to supply treated water across all four zones and 48 wards, with the aim of creating an integrated and sustainable sewerage system for the expanding city.

Residents and consumer groups, however, continue to express concern over delays and execution quality.

Issues such as the use of narrow drainage pipes and the lack of visible progress despite significant deposits collected for water and sewer connections have added to public frustration.

As Avadi continues its transition from a suburban township to a full-fledged urban centre, the success of these proposed projects will be crucial in determining whether the corporation can finally ensure equitable access to basic civic services for all.

