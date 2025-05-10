Five TN students return safely from Punjab as India-Pak tensions escalate

Chennai, May 10 (IANS) Amid rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border, five students from Tamil Nadu, who were stranded in Punjab, safely returned to Chennai on Saturday morning, thanks to the swift intervention of the Tamil Nadu government.

The students were part of a group of 12 from Tamil Nadu pursuing higher education at a private university in Jalandhar district, Punjab.

As cross-border hostilities escalated, the situation in Punjab grew tense, leaving the students anxious and uncertain about their safety.

Responding promptly, the Tamil Nadu government coordinated with central agencies to facilitate their safe evacuation. Officials arranged for the students to be transported from Punjab to Delhi on Thursday night.

Of the 12 stranded students, five were flown from Delhi to Chennai early Saturday morning aboard an Air India flight. They were received at the Chennai airport by senior officials, including the Deputy Director of the Department of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils.

The state government also arranged special transportation to help the students return to their hometowns, covering districts such as Namakkal and Coimbatore.

The remaining seven students are scheduled to arrive in Chennai around noon on Saturday, flying in via an IndiGo flight. Minister for the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils, S M Nassar, along with senior officials, was present at the airport to receive them. These students hail from districts including Kallakurichi, Namakkal, and Coimbatore.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, the returning students expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for its timely help.

"We were just 60 kilometres from the Pakistan border. The situation was very tense, and we were under immense stress," said Ajay Vasanth from Namakkal.

"But as soon as Tamil Nadu government officials reached us, our anxiety eased. They took good care of us and are now ensuring we return home safely," Vasanth said.

Naveen, a student from Coimbatore, shared, "We didn’t know what to do or where to go. But Tamil Nadu officials treated us with care, guided us at every step, and ensured our well-being."

Another student, Remi from Coimbatore, recounted their journey: "We travelled from Punjab to Delhi by bus, unsure of what lay ahead and with no place to stay. But after we contacted the Tamil Nadu government helpline, officials quickly reached out, provided support, and arranged everything for our safe return."

The Tamil Nadu government has assured continuous monitoring of the situation and pledged assistance to any more residents stranded in conflict zones.

