Five of family killed, five people injured as SUV crashes into autorickshaw in Gwalior

Gwalior, March 27 (IANS) Five members of a single family lost their lives and five people, including an autorickshaw driver were critically injured when a speeding Mahindra Scorpio rammed into their overloaded three-wheeler in Gwalior’s Thatipur area early on Friday morning.

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The collision occurred around 3 AM near the Jain temple ahead of the Parshuram intersection. The family of nine had been returning home after offering prayers at the Sheetla Mata temple near the bus stand when the SUV struck their vehicle with immense force.

The impact was so immense that the autorickshaw was airborne for a few seconds before crashing into a neem tree by the side of the road, leaving the passengers with little chance to escape.

The deceased have been identified as Shubham alias Lali (30), son of Mahesh Shakya; his wife Shagun; Indrajit alias Pappu Shakya (55), Shubham’s paternal uncle; Leela (52), Indrajit’s wife; and Preeti (60), Shubham’s mother-in-law from Meerut. Among the injured are Preeti (20), Shubham’s younger relative; his two sons Priyansh (5) and Aarav (6); and another family member.

The autorickshaw driver also sustained severe head injuries and remains in critical condition.

All injured have been admitted to the trauma centre for treatment.

Police said the SUV driver had been driving recklessly and had earlier collided with another car near the bus stand. Despite attempts by a police patrol to intercept the vehicle, the SUV continued at high speed before crashing into the autorickshaw and eventually a tree.

The driver, the sole occupant of the SUV, tried to flee but was apprehended by local residents and handed over to the police.

City Superintendent of Police, Atul Kumar Soni, confirmed that the accident was caused by rash and negligent driving.

A case has been registered against the driver, and investigations are underway to determine whether intoxication or extreme speed contributed to the crash.

Post-mortem examinations of the deceased have begun. The tragedy has shaken residents of Suresh Nagar, Thatipur, and Murar, with many questioning lax enforcement of traffic rules, particularly regarding overloaded autorickshaws and reckless night driving near temples and busy intersections.

--IANS

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