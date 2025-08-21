Five members of a family found dead in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 21 (IANS) In a shocking incident, five members of a family were found dead under suspicious circumstances at their house in Hyderabad on Thursday.

A man, his wife, daughter, son-in-law and two-year-old child were found dead at their house in Maktha Mahabubpet under the limits of Miyapur police station of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate.

Alerted by the neighbours, police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation. The Clues team of Cyberabad Police was collecting evidence from the spot.

Those found dead have been identified as Lakshmaiah (60), Venkatamma (55), Anil (32), Kavita (24) and Appu (2).

They hailed from the Gulbarga district of Karnataka and had been living in the city for the last six years.

Police suspect that they died by suicide. The bodies were shifted for autopsy.

Some relatives of the family, who reached the house on receipt of the information, said they did not know the cause of the death.

Lakshmaiah was working as a construction worker and living with his wife. Their daughter and son-in-law were residing at another place in Aziz Nagar.

According to relatives and friends, Kavita, along with her husband, came to her parents’ house a week ago and were searching for a house.

A friend of Anil said he spoke to him over the phone on Wednesday evening and informed him that they got a house on rent and would be moving on Thursday. Anil was also working as a construction worker.

The family had shifted to Hyderabad for livelihood and to clear some loans they had taken.

Police suspect that they might have taken the extreme step due to financial problems. A police officer said the cause of the death would be known after receipt of the autopsy report.

Investigating officials were recording statements of relatives and friends as part of the probe.

Senior police officials visited the spot.

--IANS

ms/dpb