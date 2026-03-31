Five Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

Raipur/Dantewada, March 31 (IANS) Five Maoist cadres, including four women, associated with the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee surrendered before security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday.

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The surrender event was held at the Police Lines in Karli under the Puna Margem initiative, aimed at rehabilitation and mainstreaming of former extremists.

Police officials said, the cadres laid down arms and returned to social mainstream, citing the declining strength and futility of the Maoist organisation.

A combined reward of nine lakh rupees had been declared on them.

The surrendering Maoists included Some Kadti, aged about 42 years, a member of the Bhairamgarh Area Committee from Bijapur district, with a reward of five lakh rupees.

The other four were party members: Lakhma Oyam (19), Sarita Podiyam (21), Jogi Kalmu (20), and Moti Oyam (19), all from Bijapur district.

Acting on intelligence provided by the surrendered Maoist cadres, security forces recovered 40 lethal weapons from various Maoist arms dumps.

The cache included eight SLR rifles, three INSAS rifles, one carbine, one .303 rifle and five BGL launchers, dealing a major blow to the terror group's capabilities.

Dantewada has seen strong results in the anti-Maoist campaign.

Since the beginning of 2024, 607 Maoist cadres have surrendered in the district under the rehabilitation initiative.

In the same period, 92 Maoists were arrested and 54 were eliminated in encounters.

The Dantewada district also conducted successful joint operations with neighbouring Bijapur, Narayanpur and Sukma districts, neutralising several top Maoist cadres.

The event was attended by senior officials, including Sundarraj P, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range); Rakesh Chaudhary, Deputy Inspector General of Police, CRPF Dantewada Range; Devesh Dhruv, Dantewada Collector; Gaurav Rai, Dantewada Superintendent of Police; and other senior officers from the Central Reserve Police Force and district administration.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar), Sundarraj P, said the "Puna Margem' initiative provides rehabilitation, security and a dignified life to those who abandon violence.

The program aims to build lasting peace, development and trust in the Bastar region.

With consistent surrenders and significant weapons recovery, the Maoist movement in Bastar continues to weaken rapidly.

The Union government is ensuring proper rehabilitation support to help the surrendered Maoist cadres reintegrate into mainstream society.

--IANS

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