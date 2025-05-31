Five killed, six injured in tragic road accident in UP’s Hardoi

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), May 31 (IANS) At least five people were killed and six others injured in a tragic road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Saturday morning, officials said.

The mishap occurred near Bhuppa Purva turn in the Majhila police station area when a speeding vehicle carrying wedding guests lost control and overturned.

According to officials, the victims were part of a wedding procession that had travelled from Patiyani village under Pali police station limits to Kusuma village in the Majhila area.

The accident took place while they were returning from the ceremony. The car, reportedly overloaded, lost control at a sharp turn and crashed.

Circle Officer Anuj Mishra said, “The accident resulted in the immediate death of five passengers. Six others sustained serious injuries and were initially taken to a hospital in Shahabad. Doctors there declared five persons dead on arrival and referred the injured to a higher medical centre for advanced treatment.”

Eyewitnesses and local residents rushed to the scene upon hearing the cries for help. Bystanders broke the vehicle’s windows to pull out those trapped inside and quickly informed the police. Emergency services, including ambulances, arrived shortly after and began rescue operations.

The deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination, and legal procedures are underway.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives. He extended condolences to the bereaved families and directed the district administration to ensure the injured receive the best possible medical care.

The Chief Minister also wished a speedy recovery to those hurt in the accident.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident. Preliminary findings suggest that speeding and possible overloading could have contributed to the loss of control.

