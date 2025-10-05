Five killed in Chhattisgarh road accident

Raipur, Oct 5 (IANS) Five persons were killed and five others critically injured in a devastating road accident in Chhattisgarh’s Kawardha district on Sunday when a speeding tuck rammed into a sports utility vehicle.

The victims including three female teachers, a minor girl, and the driver of the vehicle.

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon near the Akalghariya turn in the Chilphi Valley, under the jurisdiction of the Chilphi police station, along National Highway 30 in Kawardha district Chhattisgarh.

According to police, the victims -- except the driver -- were residents of Kolkata and had been traveling from Kanha National Park in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, to Bilaspur. Their journey was cut short when the vehicle lost control on a sharp bend and overturned, resulting in the fatal crash.

“Four of them died on spot,” a police officer said and added: “The truck was coming Kawardha and heading towards Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh. Local authorities and rescue teams responded swiftly, transporting the injured to the Bodla Community Health Center. Due to the severity of their injuries, five individuals were referred to the Kawardha District Hospital for advanced treatment.

"Medical officials have confirmed that the condition of three among the five remains critical. The deceased have not yet been officially named, but sources indicate that the group consisted of educators and family members on a leisure trip."

Initial reports have said three of them were female teachers. One who died was a minor and the driver of the vehicle also died. Five others are critical.

The accident has sent shockwaves through both the local community and the victims’ hometown in Kolkata.

Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident, with initial findings pointing to possible driver error or mechanical failure on the mountainous stretch of road. The vehicle involved has been seized for forensic examination and dead bodies have sent for post mortem investigation.

The district administration is coordinating with officials in West Bengal to facilitate communication with the victims’ families and arrange necessary support. Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses.

