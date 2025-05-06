Five killed in car-truck collision in Karnataka's Dharwad

Dharwad (Karnataka), May 6 (IANS) In a tragic road accident, five people, including three women, were killed on the spot near Kiresur Cross in Hubballi taluk of Dharwad district on Tuesday.

According to the police, the accident occurred following a head-on collision between a car and a truck.

The deceased were identified as 29-year-old Shweta, 26-year-old Anjali, 26-year-old Sandeep, 55-year-old Vittal, and 40-year-old Shashikala. All of them were residents of Sagar town in Karnataka's Shivamogga district.

Preliminary investigations reveal that they were travelling from Shivamogga to Bagalkot.

The Hubballi Rural Police rushed to the spot and later shifted the bodies to the mortuary. Further investigation is underway. The police are yet to ascertain the exact cause and sequence of the accident.

In a tragic road accident on May 1, three persons from Tamil Nadu were killed and six others sustained injuries near Katral village in Karnataka's Chitradurga taluk.

According to police, the accident occurred when the Innova car in which the victims were travelling hit a road divider. Investigations suggested that the driver lost control of the vehicle after a tyre burst. Police suspect that overspeeding and negligent driving contributed to the tragedy.

One of the deceased, Arjun, was reportedly employed with the Tamil Nadu Police Department. The victims were on a trip to Goa with friends. Six others travelling in the same vehicle -- Salman, Naveen, Gokul, Senthil Kumar, Ramesh, and Gowtham -- suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital.

Earlier, a 19-year-old mechanic was tossed in the air after a tyre burst in a roadside repair shop in Karnataka’s Udupi district. The mechanic suffered a fracture in his arm. The video later went viral.

A 26-year-old IPS probationary in Karnataka died in a road accident when he was heading to report for work in Hassan on December 3, 2024. Harsh Bardhan, a native of Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, was with the Karnataka cadre of the IPS and son of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM). The tragedy reportedly occurred due to a tyre blast.

