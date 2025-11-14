Five killed as car plunges into gorge on Delhi-Mumbai expressway in MP's Ratlam

Ratlam, Nov 14 (IANS) A tragic accident claimed the lives of five people, including a 15-year-old boy and a 70-year-old man, when their car veered off the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and plunged into a deep gorge near Bhetia-Bhimpura village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Friday.

The incident occurred shortly before 7.30 a.m., just ahead of the Mahi River bridge under the jurisdiction of Rawati police station.

The vehicle, a sedan bearing Maharashtra registration MH03 EL 1388, smashed through the roadside railing before free-falling into the ravine below. Those who have been killed were from Gujarat and Mumbai.

Initially, police have traced their names, but the exact details, address, etc., have not yet been verified.

Speaking to IANS, Surendra Singh Gadariya, SHO of Rawti police station, said the local people reported hearing a loud crash as the car lost control on the elevated section of the expressway.

Rescue teams from local police and fire services rushed to the scene, but all occupants were declared dead on arrival. The bodies were extricated from the mangled wreckage and will be transported to Ratlam Medical College for post-mortem examination after verification of the identities of the victims.

“We have yet to further confirm the names and addresses of the victims,” the police officer said as no documents were immediately recoverable from the vehicle.”

Preliminary investigations suggest the victims were travellers en route from Delhi to Mumbai, hailing from Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

Police suspect high speed or a momentary lapse in attention may have caused the driver to swerve, though fog or mechanical failure has not been ruled out.

The expressway, a key arterial route, has seen sporadic accidents since its inauguration, prompting calls for enhanced safety barriers in vulnerable stretches.

"We are coordinating with authorities in Maharashtra and Gujarat to notify families and ascertain details," he stated.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving and causing death by negligence. However, none survived the accident, he said.

Traffic was diverted for over three hours as cranes cleared the debris. Authorities have urged motorists to adhere to speed limits, especially during early morning hours when visibility can be low.

