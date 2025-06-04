Five die at govt hospital in Odisha due to 'medical negligence', probe ordered

Bhubaneswar, June 4 (IANS) At least five patients died in the government-run Saheed Laxman Nayak Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Odisha's Koraput after being administered "wrong injection".

A probe has been ordered into the incident.

According to the information, patients from various areas, including Koraput, Borigumma, Kalahandi, Semiliguda and Machhara, were undergoing treatment in the ICU and general surgery wards of the medical college.

Suddenly, after 11 p.m. on Tuesday, five of the critically ill patients died one after another.

The aggrieved relatives of patients created a ruckus in the hospital, alleging that their patients died after being administered the wrong injections.

They claimed that the condition of their patients was good after the operation.

As tension erupted on the hospital premises, the police were deployed to avoid any untoward incident.

The bodies will be handed over to family members after autopsy.

"We admitted the patient on Tuesday afternoon for treatment. After the operation, the hospital authorities told us that the patient would be kept in the ICU for intensive care. Our patient, who was alive till then, died after the nurse administered a wrong injection," alleged a relative of one of the deceased patients on Wednesday.

On the other hand, Susanta Kumar Sahu, Medical Superintendent of SLNMCH, denied the allegations of medical negligence.

Koraput District Collector Keerthi Vasan also told media persons that a high-level committee has been constituted to probe the allegations of medical negligence and find out the causes of deaths.

He also assured that the district administration would seek the assistance of the state government if needed.

The collector also claimed that as the SLNMCH, Koraput is a tertiary care centre, mostly the seriously ill patients are referred to the medical college for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the family members of one more patient, who died on Wednesday morning, also levelled medical negligence allegations.

