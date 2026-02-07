Five bullets recovered from Punjab AAP leader’s body, servant 'missing'

Jalandhar, Feb 7 (IANS) Police have intensified their investigation into the murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) functionary Satwinderpal Singh, alias Lucky Oberoi, in Jalandhar, and investigators began questioning relatives of the prime suspect, Joga Pholriwal, according to sources.

Authorities are examining multiple angles in connection with the killing that took place on Friday.

Around 12 hours after Oberoi’s death, a postmortem was conducted at the Civil Hospital by a three-member medical panel. During the examination, doctors extracted five bullets from the body of the deceased.

Medical officials stated that one bullet was recovered from the right side of the neck, two from the right side of the abdomen and two from the chest region, sources said.

Following the completion of the postmortem, police shifted Oberoi’s body to a freezer facility at the Kishanpura crematorium.

Officials said that the postmortem process lasted for more than two hours due to the complex nature of the injuries.

The medical panel noted that several bullets had penetrated deep into the body, making their removal challenging.

Doctors confirmed that five bullets were successfully extracted, but added that other bullets remain lodged inside the body.

The team also indicated that some projectiles may have grazed the body without fully penetrating.

On Friday, the Director General of Police stated that investigators had found a crucial lead in the case. Meanwhile, Oberoi’s housekeeper has gone missing, and his mobile phone remains switched off, raising further suspicion.

During the course of the investigation, police scrutinised CCTV cameras installed at entry points across the city.

Footage reportedly showed the suspected shooter along with a man believed to be the servant, who was driving an Activa scooter, later travelling in a Creta car near Lumma Pind Chowk.

Police traced the registration details of the vehicle and found that it belonged to a car dealer identified as Kalra.

Investigators discovered that Kalra is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a car theft case. When questioned in jail, Kalra told police that he had sold the vehicle to a man identified as Arora.

Police subsequently contacted Arora, who claimed that he had purchased the vehicle through a bank loan.

However, he reportedly told investigators that he was in need of funds and had mortgaged the car to Lucky Oberoi for a period of one month, taking a loan of Rs 2.40 lakh from him.

Statements recorded from Oberoi’s staff revealed that his servant had taken the Creta car. According to the staff, the servant had informed Oberoi that he would personally drive the vehicle.

However, since the murder, the servant has not been seen, and his phone has remained switched off. Police investigations further revealed that the missing servant had been employed by Oberoi for approximately two years.

Investigators are also examining the possible involvement of an accused person linked to an earlier murder case in Rama Mandi, who has reportedly been absconding for a considerable period.

Police sources indicated that the suspect has recently altered his appearance and is believed to have connections to multiple gang-related incidents in the city.

Authorities have not yet officially disclosed the suspect’s identity, stating that their investigation has established that he has changed his look by growing his hair and beard.

Meanwhile, police have detained and questioned three to four relatives of the accused, identified as Joga Foldiwal, as part of their investigation.

Police Commissioner Dhanpreet Kaur said that preliminary findings suggested that two accused persons, both wearing black hoodies, fled the crime scene on an Activa scooter. She added that further investigation is currently in progress.

Police have registered FIR No. 25 against Jograj Singh, also known as Joga, along with two unidentified persons.

The case has been filed under Sections 103(1), 3(5) and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act.

Authorities stated that multiple teams are working to track down the accused and gather additional evidence in connection with the murder.

