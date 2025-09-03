Five bills to be tabled in seventh session of 15th Gujarat Assembly

Gandhinagar, Sep 3 (IANS) The seventh session of the 15th Gujarat Legislative Assembly will be held from September 8 to 10. State Cabinet Minister Rushikesh Patel announced that five bills from the Labour, Skill Development and Employment, Finance, Industries and Mines, and Health and Family Welfare departments will be introduced during the three-day sitting.

The session will open on September 8 with Question Hour, followed by condolence motions for the remainder of the day before the House is adjourned.

On September 9 and 10, Question Hour and regular business will be followed by the introduction of five bills. A special congratulatory resolution will also be moved by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in recognition of the successful completion of “Operation Sindoor".

Detailing the legislative agenda, Patel said the Labour, Skill Development and Employment Department will introduce the Factories (Gujarat Amendment) Bill, 2025 to replace an ordinance. The bill seeks to revise working hours and strengthen safeguards, particularly for women employees, as part of the government’s efforts to boost industrial investment and employment.

The Finance Department will table the Gujarat Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill, 2025, aligning the state law with recommendations of the GST Council and ensuring uniformity with central GST provisions.

To ease business processes, promote digitisation, simplify regulations, and reduce litigation burden, the Industries and Mines Department will bring the Gujarat Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, 2025. In the health sector, two key bills will be introduced.

The Gujarat Medical Practitioners (Amendment) Bill, 2025 seeks to rename the regulatory body for Ayurvedic and Unani practitioners as the “State Medical Council” instead of the existing “Board", in line with the Central guidelines.

The Gujarat Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will provide clinical institutions with more reasonable timelines for mandatory registration under the 2021 Act.

“These amendments are aimed at creating a more industry-friendly environment, ensuring worker welfare, aligning with national tax laws, and strengthening healthcare regulation across the state,” Patel said.

