Five Assam districts facing drought-like conditions: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, July 18 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that five districts in western Assam are facing a drought-like situation due to significantly below-normal rainfall this monsoon.

Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the affected districts—Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Dhubri, Baksa, and Bongaigaon—have recorded a 40 per cent rainfall deficit, as per data from the India Meteorological Department and the Central Ground Water Board.

“In view of the situation, the Revenue Department will officially declare these districts as drought-affected,” the Chief Minister said. He added that farmers who insured their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana would be eligible for compensation. Some eastern Assam districts have also reported inconsistent rainfall, ranging from deficient to excessive, Sarma noted.

In a significant development, the Assam Cabinet also approved financial sanction for the implementation of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Eti Koli Duti Paat’ scheme, aimed at supporting tea garden workers across the state. With an outlay of Rs 342 crore, the flagship initiative is part of the government’s year-long celebration of 200 years of Assam Tea.

The scheme seeks to offer a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each eligible tea garden worker, targeting nearly 7 lakh beneficiaries—including both permanent and temporary workers. The funds will be directly transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts to promote financial inclusion.

“This is a token of gratitude to the tea garden workers for their immense contribution to Assam’s identity and economy,” Sarma said, highlighting the scheme’s importance in ensuring social security for one of the state's most vital workforces.

Earlier, CM Sarma announced a hike in the daily wages of tea garden labourers in the state, asserting that it would bring joy to the community. The enhanced wages apply to tea garden labourers working in tea gardens under Assam Tea Corporation Limited (ATCL).

Taking to X, Sarma wrote, “Moment of joy for our hardworking Cha Shramiks! Starting October 1, workers of ATCL tea gardens will get an enhanced wage of Rs 250/day, which will help them boost their livelihood and support their families.” “Govt of Assam: Dedicated to the welfare of our tea tribe’s community,” he added.

