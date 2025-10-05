Fit India Sundays on Cycle marks World Teachers’ Day with special tribute ride in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) The national capital witnessed an energetic and inspiring celebration of World Teachers’ Day on Sunday, with the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle – Special Edition’ event taking place at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from teachers, students, and citizens, with the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya, leading the celebrations as the chief guest.

Organised under the flagship Fit India Movement, the Sunday on Cycle initiative has evolved into a nationwide campaign promoting fitness, sustainability, and community engagement. Sunday’s special edition paid tribute to India’s teachers, the pillars of society, for their critical role in shaping the minds and values of the next generation.

Addressing the gathering, Mandaviya said, “There are such a large number of teachers here. Teachers are a source of inspiration for students. By joining the Sunday on Cycle initiative, you get a great opportunity to teach children, educate society, and inspire the community. When we cycle, we need to maintain balance. Similarly, when there is balance in life, only then can we move forward.”

He further added, “Sunday on Cycle has become a movement. Across the country, millions of people cycle every Sunday to stay fit. I am happy that teachers from over 10,500 locations across India have joined this initiative.”

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports on Saturday, close to 1,000 participants were expected to join the cycling rally in Delhi, including representatives from the Education Department, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Lady Shri Ram College, and members of the general public.

The October 5 edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle paid a heartfelt tribute to teachers, recognising their role in inspiring future champions while also promoting the Fit India motto of “Ek Ghanta Roz, Khel Ke Saath (One Hour Daily with Sports)".

On the occasion, Mandaviya also urged all citizens to honour their gurus and take a pledge towards health and self-reliance. “Let us celebrate our teachers who shape the nation. I urge every citizen, young and old, to join Fit India Sundays on Cycle and strive for a fitter, more Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” he said.

Launched in December 2024, Fit India Sundays on Cycle has quickly grown into a pan-India fitness movement, encouraging citizens to embrace cycling as a way to stay active, reduce carbon footprint, and build a healthier nation.

--IANS

rs/dpb