First list of JD(U) nominees soon, CM Nitish to begin campaign tomorrow: Sanjay Kumar Jha

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) In the run‑up to the Bihar Assembly elections, JD(U) working president Sanjay Kumar Jha on Wednesday said that the ruling party will release its first candidate list soon, as early as today evening. He also informed that the Chief Minister’s election campaign is slated to begin from Samastipur on Thursday, followed by public rally in Darbhanga.

Jha emphasised that the Opposition has been unable to finalise its numbers, asserting, “The numbers are now finalised, and almost all decisions on who will contest which seat are done. You can also see that the nomination process has started for different parties. In every way, the entire NDA is unified.”

On the decision-making structure within JD(U), Jha remarked, “In this party, any decision is made only after consulting Nitish Kumar and considering his views. He is a democratic person, not autocratic, he discusses with everyone, takes feedback from all, and then makes a decision. But the final approval on anything comes from the Chief Minister.”

The JD(U) MP also rubbished any serious rift within the alliance and exuded optimism about the NDA’s electoral prospects.

“I am certain that our performance will be even better than the 2010 results,” he said, referring to the historic victory of the JD(U)-BJP alliance in that year’s election.

He also expressed full confidence in the NDA performance in the upcoming elections, asserting that Nitish Kumar will return as Chief Minister.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement announced earlier, the NDA has allotted 101 seats each to the BJP and JD(U). Other alliance partners, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), have been allotted 29, 6, and 6 seats respectively.

The Election Commission has scheduled the Bihar Assembly elections in two phases, on November 6 and 11, 2025, with counting and results to be declared on November 14, 2025.

