First day of Sawan: Devotees throng temples in Kashi, Haridwar

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) The sacred month of Sawan began on Friday with an overwhelming display of devotion across major pilgrimage sites, as thousands of Lord Shiva devotees lined up to offer prayers and perform 'jal abhishek' at temples.

At the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi, the day started with the 'Mangala Aarti', followed by the opening of the temple gates for public darshan. Devotees, filled with enthusiasm, formed long but orderly queues, eager to seek the blessings of Baba Vishwanath.

"Today is the first day of Sawan, and the darshan went very well. The arrangements and facilities are excellent. The government has done a great job, and the cleanliness is very good. Everyone entered in an orderly manner," said a devotee outside the temple.

Another devotee added, “The arrangements are excellent.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his wishes on the social media platform X (writing originally in Hindi), "Heartfelt greetings to all devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious month of Sawan, dedicated to the worship of Lord Bholenath! May Mahadev, the God of gods, bless the entire universe. OM namah shivay!"

Meanwhile, the holy Kanwar Yatra also commenced today, with pilgrims setting out from ancient Shiva temples across the state of Uttar Pradesh. In Prayagraj, a large number of devotees gathered at the Dashashwamedh Ghat to collect the sacred Ganga water, believed to fulfil wishes when offered to Lord Shiva.

In Devbhoomi Haridwar, a spiritual wave of Shiva devotion swept across the city. Pilgrims from far and wide thronged Har Ki Pauri from the early hours, taking holy dips in the Ganga and filling their pots with Gangajal before proceeding to their destinations. The chants of “Har Har Mahadev” echoed across the ghats, infusing the air with spiritual fervour.

The administration ensured robust arrangements. Police forces were stationed at key points, while medical camps, refreshment stalls, and resting areas were set up for the comfort of pilgrims. The energy and faith of kanwariyas in Haridwar turned the city into a vibrant symbol of devotion, service, and spirituality on the very first day of Sawan.

--IANS

rs/dpb