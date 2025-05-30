First BJP MLA in Odisha Assembly Prasanna Patanayak breathes his last

Bhubaneswar, May 30 (IANS) Former MLA and senior BJP leader Prasanna Patanayak passed away at the age of 77 on Friday. He was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

Patanayak was the first BJP MLA who was elected to the Odisha Assembly from Kamakhyanagar constituency of Dhenkanal district. He was MLA from 1980 to 1985.

He had earlier been elected to the Odisha Assembly from the same constituency on the erstwhile Janata Party ticket from 1977 to 1980. He was again elected as MLA from Janata Dal for Kamakhyanagar from 1990 to 1995.

Patanayak was elected as MLA from Kamakhyanagar Assembly three times on a trot from 1977 to 1990. Patanayak also established over 15 schools and colleges in the Kamakhyanagar and Bhuban areas, earning him immense popularity.

Some of his notable achievements include the establishment of Kamakhyanagar College and 'Sarangadhar Setu' and "Baji Rout Setu" bridge over River Brahmani at Bhuban in Dhenkanal.

Patanayak's mortal remains will be brought from Bhubaneswar to his residence in Kamakhyanagar and then taken to Puri Swargadwar for cremation.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior leaders of the party also expressed their deep condolences on the demise of Patanayak. “I am deeply saddened and heartbroken by the passing away of Prasanna Patanayak, a hardworking leader of Odisha politics and the first BJP MLA from Odisha. His matchless contribution towards the fields of education, social service, and politics, and his immense contribution in strengthening the organization of our party will always be remembered. His passing away is an irreparable loss to the state. My deepest condolences to the departed soul. May Lord Jagannath grant peace to his immortal soul and give patience to his family in this difficult time,” wrote CM Majhi.

In his condolences message, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri @PrasannaP_BJP, a stalwart leader and the first BJP MLA of Odisha. His contributions to education and public service have left an indelible mark on Kamakhyanagar and beyond. His dedication to empowering communities and shaping Odisha’s political landscape will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.”

--IANS

