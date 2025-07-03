Fire breaks out near Tirupati’s Govindaraja temple

Tirupati, July 3 (IANS) A huge fire broke out in a shop near Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, early Thursday. There were no casualties.

The fire started from a shop dealing in iron scrap and spread to adjoining shops. Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and controlled the fire.

Three fire engines were deployed for the firefighting operation. According to police, the fire started around 3 a.m.

Preliminary investigation by the authorities indicates that a short-circuit caused the fire. Two shops were completely gutted, while canopies set up in front of the temple were also damaged.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

Meanwhile, a huge fire broke out in a rubber factory in Hyderabad on Thursday. No loss of life was reported in the incident.

The fire broke out in a factory in Katedan industrial area in Rajandranagar of Rangareddy district on the city outskirts. Huge flames leaping out of the plant and dense smoke sent panic in the area.

Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and used four fire engines to douse the flames.

Police said the fire broke out in the Shivam Rubber factory, which manufactures rubber mats for cars. As rubber material was stored in the shop in huge quantities, the fire caused a huge plume of dark smoke.

The fire is estimated to have caused a property loss of more than Rs 10 lakh. Police said the investigation was on to find out the cause of the fire accident.

The accident occurred four days after a massive explosion in a chemical factory at Pashamylaram industrial area near Hyderabad, killing 40 workers and injuring many others.

The twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and their outskirts have witnessed a series of fire mishaps in recent months.

Seventeen members of a family were killed in a massive blaze in a building near the iconic Charminar on May 18. Eight children were among 17 people killed when the fire broke out, apparently due to a short-circuit, in a building in Gulzar Houz, a commercial hub.

