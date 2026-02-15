Fire breaks out in train compartment in Bengal station, no one injured

Kolkata, Feb 15 (IANS) A compartment of a standing train caught fire at Katwa station in East Burdwan district on Sunday morning, but the blaze was soon doused, and there were no casualties, police said.

Read More

The Katwa-Azimganj train was standing on platform number two of the station when suddenly, a fire was seen in one of its compartments. However, the fire brigade quickly arrived and extinguished the blaze.

The train stopped at platform number two of Katwa station last night and was scheduled to leave at 6.05 a.m. At around 4.30 a.m., passengers at the station saw the fire in the train and alerted the Government Railway Police (GRP).

The compartment was immediately separated, and the fire was extinguished soon. The Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the GRP are investigating the matter. Railway officials also reached the spot to monitor the situation.

According to initial sources, the fire probably started due to a short circuit. However, there are no reports of casualties in the fire.

The sudden fire in a train parked at Katwa station caused some disruption in train services. Some trains were running late, and some were diverted through other routes. However, it is reported that train services have now returned to normal.

"The situation has become normal now. The fire in a compartment of the Katwa-Azimganj train caused some disruption at the Katwa station and disrupted train services at the said station for some time. The fire brigade was called, and the compartment was separated. Soon, the fire was brought under control. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. Prima facie, it appears that the fire was caused by a short circuit," a railway official said.

Train services were normal in the Burdwan section, and the incident did not disrupt the services in the busy Burdwan station, which was near the Katwa station.

--IANS

sch/vd