Fire breaks out in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, residents blame fire dept for delay

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, March 3 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Hina Nagar locality of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, affecting residents, who allege that delayed response from the Fire department worsened the situation. The blaze quickly engulfed several homes, destroying property and causing significant financial losses.

"We have lost a lot. All three of our homes were set ablaze. If the Fire brigade had arrived on time, our homes wouldn't have been burnt. They came late by an hour," a female resident said, describing the devastation.

She added, "The grain stored for the entire year got completely ruined. Trunks, cupboards, clothes, fridge, cooler -- all burned. The children's books and all valuable documents of the house also got burnt."

Another resident said, "A massive fire erupted in our house in Hina Nagar locality. I called everyone, I called the representative, but no one came on time. Later, they came and shoot videos of the site, which had no meaning. Whoever has suffered a loss should be compensated."

Sameer Sajid, Leader of the Opposition in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation and AIMIM representative, criticised the delay, saying, "The month of Ramzan is ongoing, and today is the day of Holi. There was a fire in Chikalthana area of Hina Nagar locality. The cause of the fire will be determined during the investigation, but my clear accusation is that the fire brigade's vehicle arrived an hour late. There should be a detailed inquiry into why this incident happened. People repeatedly called the Fire brigade. If they had arrived on time, the fire could have been controlled. Even the glass in nearby houses has broken."

Local authorities confirmed that a probe has been initiated to determine the cause of the fire and the circumstances behind the delayed emergency response.

Relief measures and compensation for affected families are being considered, as residents grapple with the aftermath of the destructive blaze.

--IANS

sn/khz