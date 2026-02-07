FIR reveals shocking safety lapses; no warning signs, reflectors or barricades at Janakpuri pit site where biker died

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) Fresh details have emerged from the FIR registered in connection with the death of 25-year-old biker Kamal Dhyani who died after falling into a Delhi Jal Board (DJB) open pit in Janakpuri, while on his way home at night from work. The FIR has exposed serious lapses in safety measures at the project site.

According to the FIR, the pit that was dug as part of a DJB project, was left uncovered on the main road without any warning signs, reflectors, barricades, lighting or security arrangements.

As per the FIR, at around 8:03 am on Friday, a PCR call was received at Janakpuri police station from a woman, informing that a biker had fallen into a deep pit near B-3B Block, Andhra School, Janakpuri. Following the call, DD No. 25A was registered and ASI Sunil Kumar, along with CT Samarjeet, rushed to the spot.

On reaching the site, police found that a man, along with his motorcycle bearing registration number DL9SCJ9478 (Apache 160), had fallen into a pit dug in the middle of the road. The pit was approximately 20 feet long, 13 feet wide and around 14–15 feet deep. Preliminary enquiry revealed that the excavation was carried out as part of work being executed by the DJB.

With the help of the fire brigade, the injured man was pulled out of the pit and taken in a PCR vehicle to Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital along with HC Babulal. Police searched for eyewitnesses both at the spot and the hospital but found none. A crime team and an FSL team were called to the site for inspection and photography.

Meanwhile, police received another information via DD No. 60A from DDU Hospital stating that the unidentified man brought by PCR had been declared “Brought Dead” by doctors. The deceased was estimated to be around 26 years old. The medical report noted that he was found unconscious near Joginder Singh Marg, close to the District Park, and had abrasion injuries on the upper abdomen.

Subsequently, the deceased was identified as Kamal Dhyani (25), son of Naresh Chand Dhyani, a resident of RZ-13B, Gali No. 4, Kailashpuri, Palam Colony, Delhi. Post-mortem was conducted at DDU Hospital mortuary in the presence of family members under PM No. 235/26.

The FIR noted, "The spot inspection suggests that the incident occurred because the Delhi Jal Board and its contractor failed to cover the pits dug on the main road, did not make adequate safety arrangements during excavation, did not install warning signs or reflectors, and failed to ensure proper lighting."

The FIR further states that the concerned department and contractor were aware that leaving an open pit on a public road without safety measures could lead to loss of life, yet no precautions or security guards were deployed.

Based on site conditions, medical evidence and other facts, police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is underway.

