FIR registered over sexual assault of student at Delhi's South Asian University

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Police on Tuesday said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a female student at South Asian University (SAU) in south Delhi's Maidan Garhi area.

According to officials, police received a PCR call around 3.00 p.m. on Monday at the Maidan Garhi police station regarding the alleged sexual assault of a student inside the South Asian University campus.

The call was made by someone known to the victim, they added.

"Based on the statement of the victim, FIR under appropriate sections has been registered. It is being investigated with due sensitivity and priority," the police said.

Students who accompanied the survivor reported that she was promptly taken to the hospital for a medical examination following the incident.

The officials stated that the student has not yet provided a detailed statement to the police regarding the incident.

Meanwhile, the university administration acknowledged that they were aware of the PCR call and said that the institution was extending full cooperation to the police in the investigation.

In an official statement, the university said, "The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter, and the administration is extending full cooperation to the investigating authorities."

The South Asian University has also constituted an internal inquiry committee to investigate "an incident with a female student" that took place near the university auditorium on October 12.

The committee has been directed to submit a detailed report within 10 working days.

On Monday night, several students gathered in the university's hallways and staged a protest against the incident, demanding justice for the survivor and swift action against the accused.

The police said that investigations are currently underway and further details are awaited.

