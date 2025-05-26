FIR lodged against K'taka BJP leader for calling Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner 'Pakistani'

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), May 26 (IANS) Karnataka Police have lodged an FIR against BJP MLC and Opposition Chief Whip in the Legislative Council, N. Ravikumar, for making objectionable remarks against Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum.

The FIR was registered based on a complaint filed by Dattatreya, a social activist from Kalaburagi city, on Monday.

Police have booked Ravikumar under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including Section 197 (acts likely to cause disharmony, enmity, or hatred between different groups), 224 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 299 (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings), 302 (injuring religious sentiments), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty).

The police have also booked Ravikumar under Section 3 (1) (r) of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The development is likely to trigger a controversy.

According to the FIR, Ravikumar allegedly questioned whether Deputy Commissioner Fouzia Taranum belongs to India or Pakistan. He is also accused of stating that, being a Muslim, she is incapable of showing loyalty and trust to the Indian Constitution due to her religion.

The complainant further alleged that Ravikumar made derogatory comments against three police officers—Chandrashekara Tigadi, Nataraja Naade, and Shankaragouda Patil—stating that they are incapable of performing their duties. Ravikumar reportedly remarked that he was unsure whether Kalaburagi is in Karnataka or Pakistan.

It is alleged that Ravikumar issued threats against Minister Priyank Kharge and police officials, thereby obstructing them from performing their duties. He also allegedly attempted to spread panic among the public and incite them against a particular caste and religion.

Ravikumar is further accused of spreading hatred against Muslims and insulting police officers by referring to them as "slaves." He also reportedly threatened Minister Priyank Kharge and members of the community, insulting and intimidating them. These statements were allegedly made on May 24 in front of the office of the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, according to the FIR.

