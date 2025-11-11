FIR lodged, 2 arrested after RJD claims poll code violation in Bihar's Motihari 

Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) Amid brisk voting for the second and final phase of Assembly elections in Bihar, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday lodged an FIR against certain individuals over "circulation and distribution" of voter slips inside a polling booth in Motihari district.

Two people have been arrested for violating the model code of conduct, the poll panel said.

The matter came to light after the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) flagged "flagrant violation" of electoral guidelines, allegedly by the polling agent of the BJP candidate in booth numbers 229 and 230 of Motihari Assembly.

Accusing the BJP candidate of a forced election campaign on the day of voting, the RJD, on its X handle, shared pictures and videos of voter slips being displayed in the open, with alleged intent to sway voters.

"In booth numbers 229, 230 of Motihari Assembly, voters are being deliberately shown photos and slips with election symbols inside the booth and distributed by the BJP polling agent! Similar complaints are being received from all booths in Motihari,” the party said in the post.

It also slammed the Election Commission for failing to act against violations of the model code of conduct, adding that the distribution of such voter slips with photos of candidates was not immoral but also grossly illegal.

The voter slips, allegedly distributed by the BJP polling agents to electors, reportedly carried pictures of the NDA candidate along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and also an appeal to elect the Nitish-led government again.

The ECI was quick to take cognisance of the incident and informed that a case was lodged against the violators, leading to the arrest of two individuals.

Meanwhile, the second phase of polling started on a brisk note this morning as people, including women, gathered in large numbers to cast their vote in multiple constituencies.

Good voter turnout was recorded in the morning, with more than 14 per cent of voters casting their ballot till 9 a.m.

The constituencies, which saw the highest voter turnout, included Araria (15.34 per cent), Arwal (14.95 per cent), Aurangabad (15.43 per cent), Banka (15.14 per cent), while others like Kaimur, Katihar and Nawada recorded over 13 per cent polling till 9 a.m.

--IANS

mr/svn