Financial security of senior citizens top priority: Haryana CM ​

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (IANS) Asserting that senior citizens are the backbone of society, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said safeguarding their dignity and ensuring their financial and social security remains a central priority of his government. ​

Clarifying on pension cuts at the ongoing Budget session of the Vidhan Sabha here, the Chief Minister firmly rejected the claims, describing them as politically motivated misinformation. ​

He said the government has not discontinued pensions; rather, it has strengthened social security measures for the elderly. ​

Highlighting the Centre’s commitment to senior citizens, he referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assurance of expanded healthcare protection for citizens aged 70 and above. ​

Under this provision, eligible elderly beneficiaries are entitled to medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh, ensuring that families are not burdened by the cost of serious illnesses. ​

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, the Chief Minister said rumours regarding pension discontinuation were being deliberately circulated to create confusion among elderly citizens. ​

Spreading such misinformation, he said, is irresponsible and deeply unfortunate, particularly when it concerns the most pivotal sections of society. He underlined that the government has streamlined pension delivery through a transparent and technology-driven mechanism. ​

Beneficiaries now receive real-time SMS alerts when their pensions are credited directly to their bank accounts, enabling hassle-free withdrawals without the need to visit government offices repeatedly.

​Drawing a contrast with the previous Congress regime, the Chief Minister said senior citizens earlier had to endure long delays, sometimes waiting months for their pension payments. Many were forced to make repeated trips to government offices, often in extreme weather conditions, with little administrative responsiveness.

​Clarifying the issue of a temporary delay in payment release, he explained that when discrepancies or complaints arise, verification is conducted as part of due process. During this period, payments may be paused and promptly released once verification is complete. ​

Emphasising the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister said that Haryana has built a system that is transparent, accountable, and respectful, ensuring that elderly citizens receive their entitlements with dignity and without unnecessary hardship.

--IANS

vg/dan