Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Karnataka Leaders Mourn the Passing of Former CM SM Krishna

New Delhi: Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman condemned the death of Karnataka\'s Former Chief Minister SM Krishna who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 92 due to prolonged illness.

Takin to social media X, Sitharaman wrote in a post that Krishna made invaluable contributions to public life and served with distinction as the Chief Minister and the Union Minister of External Affairs.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of S.M. Krishna. He made invaluable contributions to public life, serving with distinction as Chief Minister of Karnataka and Union Minister of External Affairs. He has left behind a rich legacy of Statesmanship and Public Service. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. Om Shanti," the post read.

Krishna had been suffering from prolonged illness and was hospitalized earlier in August. The body of the politician will be kept at his residence today for the last darshan of the public.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah announced a holiday for schools, colleges and government offices to honour the memory of SM Krishna. The Karnataka government has also announced a three-day state mourning beginning today.

"CM Siddaramaiah announced one day holiday to schools and colleges and govt offices after SM Krishna's demise," Karnataka CMO said.

Earlier in a post on X Siddaramaiah expressed grief on the demise of former Karnataka Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna and said that his "foresight" and "disciplined life" inspire aspiring politicians."

"A statesman and a leader without adversaries, Shri Krishna was a guide and mentor to me during my early days in the Congress party and remained a well-wisher throughout. His foresight, disciplined life, and kind nature are an inspiration for aspiring politicians. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers in this moment of grief. May his soul rest in peace," Siddaramaiah said on X.

Earlier today, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said that the last rites of Karnataka's former Chief Minister and Union Minister SM Krishna will be performed on Wednesday evening.

"Till tomorrow at 8 am, everyone is allowed to pay the last respects at his residence in Bengaluru. At 8 am tomorrow, his mortal remains will be taken to Maddur, his native place. Till 10.30 we will reach Maddur. Till 3 pm, everyone would be allowed to have darshan. The family rituals would be conducted for one hour. At 4 pm, the state honour will be conducted and the last rites will be done," Shivakumar told reporters. (ANI)