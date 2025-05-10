Finally good sense prevailed on Pakistan, says Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh, May 10 (IANS) Underlining that finally good sense had prevailed on Pakistan after India’s resolute action against terror through Operation Sindoor, Punjab BJP President Sunil Jakhar on Saturday while welcoming the ceasefire decision said India under Prime Minister Modi has successfully conveyed to Pakistan that aiding and abetment to terror would not be accepted at any cost.

Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, “India stands for its time-tested commitment to global peace,” said Jakhar, adding that “our defence forces through Operation Sindoor have conveyed the message to Pakistan that terrorism from across the border is untenable.”

“Our mature and firm action against terror factories in Pakistan has set an example that we would act strongly against any attempt to hoist terrorism on India,” Jakhar said here after the all-party meet convened by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria.

During the meeting, Jakhar also mooted the demand for seeking a special economic package from the Centre for Punjab to mitigate losses to “our business and trade during this conflict,” which was welcomed by the Punjab Governor and Chief Minister, besides all leaders present at the meeting.

“Given Punjab’s frontline position, we have always sacrificed a lot in each war. Punjab has suffered a lot, and in each such conflict, besides the loss of life, our trade and business are also impacted, for which a package is required to mitigate our losses and help Punjab,” Jakhar added.

While responding to a media query, Jakhar also stressed that “we need to be vigilant to nip any further attempt by Pakistan to send terrorists into our territory. We must be on our guard to ensure no such activity takes place again from across the border.”

--IANS

vg/dan