Final trio delivered: Indian Army receives remaining AH-64E Apache attack helicopters

New Delhi, Dec 17 (IANS) In a major development that will further strengthen the Indian Army's warfare store, the US Embassy on Wednesday announced the delivery of the remaining three AH-64E Boeing Apache attack helicopters.

Taking it to X, the US Embassy wrote, "Delivering on the US President and Indian Prime Minister's joint statement, the arrival of the latest Boeing India AH-64E Apache helicopters for the Indian Army marks another step forward in the US-India Major Defence Partnership. This milestone reflects the reliable and growing US-India Defence partnership and fulfils commitments made by the Secretary of War and the Defence Ministry of India."

"With its cutting-edge capabilities, the Apache strengthens our shared vision for regional security and deepens cooperation in co-production, training, and technology exchange," it said.

The delivery comes after repeated delays.

Notably, the Indian Army received the first slot of these three helicopters in July.

The Indian Army Aviation Corps had been waiting for the first slot of three Apache helicopters since 2024, as they were originally planned to be delivered in May 2024.

As part of an $800 million agreement signed with the United States in 2020, the Indian Army was to receive these six fighter helicopters.

AH-64E is one of the world's most advanced helicopters, and its induction into the Indian Army is likely to boost operational capabilities.

As India faces a two-front war with Pakistan on the Western front and China at the Northern border, these killer helicopters are intended to play a crucial role in supporting the Army's operations on the Western front.

These specially designed killer helicopters are equipped with Hellfire missiles, 2.75-inch rockets and 30 mm chain gun rounds.

It is pertinent to note here that in March 2024, the Army's Aviation Corps raised its first unit, 451 Aviation Squadron, in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, to deploy these helicopters.

Notably, the Indian Army's purchase of Apache was also influenced by the Indian Air Force's experience with the Apache attack helicopter.

The IAF has already received 22 such Apache helicopters as part of a different deal inked in 2015.

These specially designed killer helicopters are equipped with Hellfire missiles, 2.75-inch rockets and 30 mm chain gun rounds.

Because of their power and agility, they are also termed as tanks in the air and can fire 600-650 rounds per minute.

Along with it, it has a Primary Mission Gross Weight of 15,075 lb (6,838 kg), maximum Operating Weight 23,000 lb. (10,432 kg), Maximum Rate of Climb 2,800+ ft. (853+ m) per minute and a maximum Level Flight Speed of 150+ knots (279+ kph).

It is designed and equipped with the latest communications, navigation, sensor and weapon systems.

--IANS

sas/sd/