Final phase of RTE admissions in Tamil Nadu to begin on Oct 30

Chennai, Oct 25 (IANS) The School Education Department has announced that the final phase of admissions under the Right to Education (RTE) Act will commence across Tamil Nadu on October 30, marking a crucial step in ensuring equitable access to education for all children.

School Education Department Secretary B. Chandra Mohan said that 7,717 schools have registered under the RTE quota this year, receiving 81,927 applications for LKG and 89 applications for Class 1 for the academic year 2025–26.

The enrolment is being conducted under the 25 per cent reservation mandated by the RTE Act, which guarantees free and compulsory education to children from economically weaker sections.

According to the schedule, eligible students will be admitted on October 30 in schools where the number of applicants does not exceed the available seats.

In cases where the number of applications surpasses the seats, a draw of lots will be conducted on October 31, following which the selected students will be enrolled.

Once the process concludes, all admitted children will be officially tagged under the RTE quota in the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal, ensuring transparency and monitoring throughout the academic year.

Chandra Mohan reiterated that schools are strictly prohibited from collecting any form of tuition or admission fees from students admitted under the RTE category.

“If any fees have already been collected, they must be refunded within seven working days,” he emphasised.

To ensure smooth implementation, district-level monitoring committees have been directed to oversee the process, and a State helpline has been set up to assist parents and address grievances.

“The state government remains fully committed to upholding every child’s constitutional right to free and compulsory education,” Chandra Mohan said.

“The RTE 25 per cent admission process will continue to be conducted in a transparent, equitable and child-centred manner across Tamil Nadu.”

Officials added that this year’s RTE admissions have seen an encouraging response from parents across the state, reflecting growing awareness of the scheme’s benefits and the government’s sustained efforts to make quality education accessible to all.

--IANS

aal/pgh