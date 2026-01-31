Final electoral roll to be published on Feb 17: TN CEO ​

Chennai, Jan 31 (IANS) The final electoral roll for Tamil Nadu will be published on February 17, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Archana Patnaik announced on Saturday. ​

The CEO said the state is currently carrying out a Special Summary Revision (SSR) of the electoral rolls in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of India. ​

As part of this exercise, the draft electoral roll listing voters who submitted enumeration forms during the enumeration phase was published on December 19, 2025. ​

Following the publication of the draft roll, the Election Commission provided a window from December 19, 2025, to January 30, 2026, for citizens to file claims and objections. ​

During this period, eligible citizens whose names were not included in the draft list, as well as those who had completed 18 years of age, were given the opportunity to apply for inclusion in the electoral roll. New voters seeking inclusion were required to submit Form-6 along with a declaration form. ​

Citizens who wished to object to a proposed inclusion or seek deletion of an existing registration were asked to submit Form-7. ​

Meanwhile, voters seeking correction of personal details, change of address, updates in the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC), or identification as persons with disabilities were instructed to apply using Form-8. The CEO stated that the claims and objections received during the acceptance period are now being processed.

Between December 19, 2025, and January 30, 2026, a total of 34,75,717 applications - including both online and offline submissions - were received across the state.

All applications will be scrutinised and processed at the district level by the respective Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), following due verification procedures as prescribed by the Election Commission. ​

Necessary inclusions, deletions, and corrections will be made after examining the eligibility and validity of each application. Once this verification and processing exercise is completed, the final electoral roll will be published on February 17, 2026, the CEO confirmed. ​

The updated roll will serve as the official voter list for upcoming electoral processes in the state. ​

The Election Commission has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a comprehensive, accurate, and inclusive electoral roll, urging citizens to verify their details once the final list is released to avoid last-minute issues during elections.

