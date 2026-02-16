‘Final chance’: Delhi House panel tells Kejriwal to give reply on ‘Faansi Ghar’ issue on March 6

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) The Delhi Assembly’s Committee of Privileges has decided to grant a “final chance” to former chief minister and National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal and other AAP leaders to appear in person and give their statements regarding the ‘Faansi Ghar’ issue on March 6, an official said.

Responding to a request sent by Kejriwal seeking a hearing in the first week of March, the Committee has scheduled this final appearance for March 6, said an official statement.

The decision was taken on Monday at a meeting convened to deliberate on the matter after the four individuals, including Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Ram Niwas Goel and Rakhi Birla, submitted written replies requesting an extension of a few days to record their statements.

Chairperson of the Committee of Privileges Pradyumn Singh Rajput said that Kejriwal, in his written response, sought time to appear on any day between March 2 and 6.

Similarly, former deputy CM Sisodia, former Speaker Goel and former Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla also submitted requests for a few days' extension, mirroring the timeline suggested by Kejriwal, he said.

The Committee noted these requests and fixed the final date to ensure the inquiry proceeds without further delay, said a statement.

The matter, originally raised by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, concerns the authenticity of the ‘Faansi Ghar’ inaugurated on August 9, 2022, within the Delhi Legislative Assembly premises.

The Committee of Privileges was directed to investigate the issue to facilitate a factual and procedural assessment of the circumstances surrounding the inauguration.

The Privileges Committee comprises Chairperson Pradyumn Singh Rajput, Surya Prakash Khatri, Abhay Kumar Verma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Satish Upadhyay, Neeraj Basoya, Ravi Kant, Ram Singh Netaji and Surender Kumar.

During a meeting on Monday, the Committee reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring transparency, accountability, and institutional integrity. It emphasised that cooperation from all individuals concerned is indispensable for the completion of a fair and comprehensive inquiry.

--IANS

rch/uk