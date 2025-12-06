File received by Lok Bhawan pertained to age relaxation, not conduct of JKAS exam, clarifies J&K L-G

Jammu, Dec 6 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday dispelled media reports that the file specifically relating to the conduct of the JKAS exam was pending with the Lok Bhawan, asserting that the file pertained to age relaxation and was returned to the government with a query on December 2, the same day it was received by the Lok Bhawan.

Reacting to media reports that the file pertained to the conduct of JKAS exams, the L-G said the reports were misleading as the facts had been misrepresented.

The L-G said on X, “Social media posts with regard to the JKPSC exam are misleading. Lok Bhavan had received the file on 2nd Dec, 2025, which was categorically related to Age Relaxation only. The file was returned the same day, 2nd Dec, 2025, with a query whether it is logistically possible to conduct the exam on 7th Dec, by incorporating modifications in eligibility criteria at such a belated stage.”

“Despite lapse of 4 days, Lok Bhavan did not receive any response. I fully sympathise with young aspirants. The advertisement notice for the examination was published by the J&K Public Service Commission on 22.08.2025. The exam was notified to be conducted on 07.12.2025 through a notice on 06.11.2025”, the L-G clarified.

J&K Public Service Commission, conducting the JKAS competitive exam, has already issued admit cards to the candidates for the exam scheduled tomorrow across J&K.

Tanvir Sadiq, chief spokesman of the ruling National Conference (NC) and MLA, said that the file pertaining to the age relaxation for aspirants of JKAS had already been submitted for approval to the Lok Bhawan by the elected government.

Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Saturday appealed to the L-G and the Chief Minister to come to the rescue of hundreds of aspirants, as they are not sure whether they are eligible for the present exam or not.

CPI M leader and MLA, M.Y. Tarigami, also sympathised with the aspirants waiting for clarity on the issue of age relaxation in the JKAS exam to be held on Sunday.

--IANS

sq/uk