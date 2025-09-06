Fifth-generation woman officer commissioned into Indian Army at passing out parade in Chennai

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Parameswaran Drill Square of Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, witnessed a proud moment on Saturday as 155 Officer Cadets, including 25 women, were commissioned into the Indian Army during a spectacular Passing Out Parade.

Additionally, nine foreign officer cadets and 12 foreign officer cadets (women) from nine friendly foreign countries successfully completed their training, fostering bonds of camaraderie and cooperation across international borders.

The event also made history with the commissioning of Lieutenant Parul Dhadwal, the first woman officer from her illustrious military family’s fifth generation, into the Army Ordnance Corps.

A total of 130 male cadets and 25 women cadets completed their rigorous training, embodying the Army’s values of duty, courage, and sacrifice.

The immaculate parade, reviewed by Air Force Chief Amar Preet Singh, showcased precision and discipline.

He presented the Sword of Honour and Silver Medal to ACA Raj Biswas, the OTA Gold Medal to AUO Parul Dhadwal, and the Bronze Medal to BUO Pranjal Dixit.

Lt Parul Dhadwal’s commissioning was the day’s highlight. Standing first in the order of merit, she received the President’s Gold Medal, underlining her outstanding dedication and academic excellence. Hailing from Janauri village in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur district, she represents a rare fifth-generation military legacy.

Her great-great-grandfather, Subedar Harnam Singh, served with 74 Punjabis between 1896 and 1924. Her great-grandfather, Major L.S. Dhadwal, served with 3 JAT, while Colonel Daljit Singh Dhadwal (7 JAK RIF) and Brigadier Jagat Jamwal (3 KUMAON) carried the torch forward.

Today, her father, Major General K.S. Dhadwal and brother Captain Dhananjay Dhadwal (20 SIKH) continue to serve, making it a rare instance of three serving officers in one family.

The parade concluded with the solemn Pipping Ceremony, where cadets adorned their new ranks and pledged allegiance to the Constitution of India.

As the young officers marched out of OTA Chennai, they embraced the academy’s motto—'Serve with Honour’.

For Lt Parul Dhadwal and her family, the moment symbolised both continuity of tradition and the breaking of new ground with the entry of its first woman officer in olive greens.

--IANS

sas/uk