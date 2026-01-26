Fierce encounter between Assam Rifles and insurgents in Arunachal's Changlang

Itanagar, Jan 26 (IANS) An Assam Rifles Company Operating Base (COB) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district came under fire from armed insurgents on Monday, triggering a fierce exchange of fire, officials said.

According to sources, the COB located at Ranglum village in Changlang district was fired upon from multiple directions. The remote border village lies close to the India-Myanmar border, near international border pillar number 168.

Assam Rifles troops retaliated effectively, and the counter-insurgency operation is still underway, the sources said, adding that no injuries or fatalities have been reported so far from either side.

Additional forces have been deployed in and around the area, while the region has been cordoned off and the operation further intensified to neutralise the armed insurgents.

A senior police official said that police teams have rushed to the border areas to gather further details.

However, the identity of the militant group involved is yet to be confirmed, as detailed information is awaited from the Assam Rifles.

Arunachal Pradesh shares a 520-km unfenced border with Myanmar, making the region vulnerable to cross-border insurgent movements.

Meanwhile, security agencies recalled that a few months ago, militants of the NSCN-K (YA) faction had launched a standoff attack on the Hedman Camp in Changlang district, which was successfully foiled due to an instant and swift response by alert troops.

Subsequently, ULFA (Independent) extremists attempted a similar attack on the Kakopathar Camp in Tinsukia district of eastern Assam. The attack was repulsed, resulting in casualties among the insurgents and the apprehension of an Over Ground Worker (OGW) involved in the plot.

Following those incidents, Assam Rifles intensified counter-insurgency operations by activating an extensive security grid supported by modern surveillance assets, drones, and intelligence-based high-tech teams.

The heightened operations culminated in a successful ambush at the 6 Mile Lekang Khampti area in Namsai district of south Arunachal Pradesh, leading to the neutralisation of one ULFA (I) cadre and the recovery of warlike stores.

During a subsequent search operation, security forces recovered the body of a militant identified as Iwon Axom, a self-styled Sergeant Major of ULFA (I).

One rifle, one rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) round, and three rucksacks were also recovered from the spot.

Sources said that such rapid and precise actions have repeatedly foiled insurgent attempts and helped maintain the morale dominance of security forces across the region.

The Assam Rifles’ steadfast role, professional planning, and resolute execution continue to uphold peace and stability in the Northeast, reaffirming their legacy as the “Sentinels of the North East,” the sources added.

--IANS

sc/